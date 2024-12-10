Not allowing Lok Sabha to function Govt's strategy, afraid to discuss Adani issue: Priyanka

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged the government was not allowing Lok Sabha to function as a strategy because it is afraid of discussing the Adani issue.

She also said the ruling party is accusing the Congress leadership of having links with George Soros to divert attention from the main issue involving the business conglomerate Adani.

"Either the government does not want to run the House or they are not capable of running the House. Our protest is from 10:30 to 11 and then we go inside the House for work but work is not happening," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters after the House was adjourned for the day.

"As soon as we sit they start something to get the House adjourned. I think It is their strategy, they do not want a discussion," the Congress general secretary said.

The government is scared of discussing the Adani issue as they know that all issues will be out in the open, she claimed. "I am amazed, I am new in the House, the PM has not even come to Parliament." Priyanka Gandhi stressed that it was important to raise the Adani issue in light of the allegations made in the US.

"It has been said in the US that they (Adani) have given crores in bribe to increase the electricity bill of the people and make profit," she alleged.

On the BJP's allegations that opposition leaders had colluded with George Soros, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I think it is the most ridiculous thing they could come up with'¦. nobody has a record of it. Nobody knows what they are talking about." The only reason they are doing it is because they don't want to discuss Adani, she said.

Her remarks came after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress and its leadership of colluding with US billionaire George Soros and anti-India forces, plunging the Lok Sabha into chaos and leading to its adjournment for the day.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Rijiju also hit out at Congress leaders for "attacking the dignity" of Parliament by coming to the House wearing masks and jackets with caricatures.

Opposition members trooped into the Well as Rijiju made the remarks.

The minister said the Congress leaders' stalling of Parliament was also depriving other members of the House from raising issues related to their constituencies. PTI

