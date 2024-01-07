North India reels under intense cold wave; Delhi-bound trains delayed

North India is reeling under an intense cold wave with several cities including Delhi and Srinagar reporting a dip in mercury and dense blanket of fog.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius, the lowest in January in two years.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted dense fog, light rainfall and drop in temperature for next few days

Trains delayed, winter vacation extended for students up to class 5

Winter vacation in city schools has been extended till January 12 for primary class students in view of cold wave conditions, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Sunday.

Schools were earlier slated to resume on Monday after the winter break.

“Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next five days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5," Atishi said on X.

On Sunday, 22 trains bound for Delhi were delayed up to six hours due to weather-related conditions in the national capital, which recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

According to IMD, humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 79 per cent. The IMD said there will be shallow to moderate fog in the coming week, with the possibility of a cloudy sky and light rains on January 9.

According to the railways, 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to weather-related conditions in Delhi and different states. The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky on Sunday with shallow fog in the morning.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 341 'very poor' at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Srinagar city records coldest night of season thus far

Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of this season thus far as the bone-chilling cold wave conditions continued in Kashmir with the Mercury plunging more than five notches below the freezing point, officials said on Sunday.

A thin layer of ice formed on the surface of the Dal Lake and other water bodies in Kashmir due to the intense cold wave that is gripping the region, the officials said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of "Chilla-i-Kalan", a 40-day harsh winter period, when a cold wave sweeps the region and temperatures drop considerably, leading to the freezing of water bodies as well as water in pipes.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, particularly the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, down from minus 5.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said. They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, while in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir it was 4.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, a notch down from the previous night.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, they said. The minimum temperature in Kokernag town settled at minus 2.7 degrees Celsius and in Kupwara at minus 5.3 degrees Celsius.

People who live in houseboats at the Dal Lake had a tough time breaking the layer of ice over the water body to reach its banks. Water in pipes also froze in several parts of the Kashmir valley.

Kashmir has been going through a prolonged dry spell and a 79 per cent deficit in rainfall was recorded for December. There has been no snowfall in most plain areas of Kashmir, while the upper reaches of the valley have received lesser than usual amount of snow. The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather till January 12.

Srinagar 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31. However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).

Fog disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday even as fog in the morning hours reduced visibility at many places.

Amritsar reeled under biting chill, recording a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur also experienced a cold night, recording respective minimums of 6.5 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which was enveloped by fog this morning, recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Bhiwani was the coldest place in the state recording a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius. Ambala, Narnaul, Hisar and Karnal recorded respective minimums of 7.5 degrees Celsius, 7.9 degrees Celsius, 8.1 degrees Celsius and 8.4 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies)