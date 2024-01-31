Normal to above-normal rainfall likely in northwest India in Feb: IMD

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) After experiencing a drier-than-usual December and January, northwest India is expected to see normal to above-normal rainfall in February, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said India cumulatively may experience above-normal rainfall in February.

Northwest India recorded just 3.1 mm of rainfall in January, the second lowest since 1901, the IMD said.

Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological sub-divisions is most likely to receive above-normal rainfall (more than 122 per cent of the long period average) in February.

"Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during February is most likely to be above normal (more than 119 per cent of the long period average)," Mohapatra said.

Normal to above-normal rainfall is predicted over northeast and central India. Below-normal rainfall is likely over south peninsular India.

Most parts of the country are likely to witness above-normal minimum temperatures.

Northwest, west central, northeast and parts of east-central India are likely to see above-normal maximum temperatures in February, according to the IMD.

Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely in most parts of peninsular India and parts of east-central India, the IMD said.

"Below-normal cold wave days are expected over some parts of central India during February," it said.

The strong El Nino conditions -- abnormal warming of surface waters in the central Pacific Ocean -- are likely to weaken steadily and turn to ENSO neutral conditions by the end of the spring season. Most models indicate a transition to La Nina conditions, considered favourable for Indian southwest monsoon, around July-September, Mohapatra said. PTI

