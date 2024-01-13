No row in INDIA alliance over naming a convenor, says Pawar

There is no dispute in INDIA bloc over naming a convenor and said there is no need to project a prime ministerial face for the Lok Sabha elections, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Saturday.

A leader of the Opposition grouping can be selected once the election results come in, he said in Pune. Pawar said that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's name was suggested for the post of convenor at a virtual meeting of the INDIA alliance on Saturday.

However, Nitish Kumar felt that a team of party chiefs should be formed and that there was no need to appoint a convenor, the Nationalist Congress Party leader said.

The INDIA bloc leaders discussed various aspects of the alliance as well as preparations for the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May.

"There is no need to project one face to seek votes. We will select the leader after the elections and we are confident of providing an alternative,” Pawar said.

He recalled that in 1977, Morarji Desai was not projected as the prime ministerial face by the Opposition.

Seat-sharing talks

Pawar said he could not attend the entire virtual meeting as he had some other pre-scheduled engagements.

"We will discuss seat-sharing. For the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, seat-sharing was discussed and we will announce once it is finalised," he said.

It was decided on Saturday that a committee would be formed to decide on holding joint rallies of the allies all over the country, he said.

On the Ram temple issue, Pawar said: "Nobody opposes the Ram temple in Ayodhya but the political motive in holding the consecration ceremony in a temple whose construction is not yet complete is being questioned."

(With agency inputs)