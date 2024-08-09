No proposal to make voting compulsory: Govt tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) There is no proposal to make voting in the country compulsory, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

The Lower House was also told that there was no proposal to restrict the distribution of freebies to the public on the eve of elections.

In two separate written replies, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said there was no proposal for making voting compulsory in the country and also no plan to restrict the distribution of freebies by parties on the eve of polls.

He also said the Election Commission had informed that overall 65.79 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections.

Assam and Bihar had highest and lowest turnout, respectively, for all phases of the Lok Sabha polls. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)