The Federal
Wheat stock
x
Representative image

No proposal to lift export curbs on rice, wheat, sugar: Piyush Goyal

Agencies
13 Jan 2024 10:32 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-13 10:32:20.0)

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said there is no proposal before the government as of now to lift export curbs on wheat, rice and sugar.

He also said the country will not import wheat and sugar.

"There is no proposal as of now to remove export restrictions on wheat, rice and sugar. And India will not import wheat and sugar," Goyal told reporters.

India had banned wheat exports in May 2022, non-basmati rice exports from July 2023 and extended curbs on sugar exports beyond October 2023, as part of measures to control rising domestic prices. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
india wheat exportrice export bansugar export
Agencies
About the AuthorAgencies
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X