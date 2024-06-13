No proof of NEET-UG paper leak, Opposition spreading lies: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has claimed there is no evidence to substantiate the claims of paper leak or rigging in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG and accused the Opposition of spreading lies without knowing the facts.

The results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 4.

No evidence of rigging: Pradhan

“No concrete evidence of any kind of rigging, corruption or paper leak has been found so far in the NEET exam. All the facts related to this are before the Supreme Court and are under consideration. The kind of politics being done on this issue is only an attempt to spread confusion and it affects the mental peace of the students,” Pradhan said on Thursday (June 13).

“The counselling process of NEET is about to start and making it a subject of political sparring is not only unfair but it is like playing with the future generation. The focus of the central government is always on ensuring a bright future for the students,” he added.

Retest on June 23

Pradhan’s comments came on a day the NTA told the Supreme Court that the decision to award grace marks to 1,563 candidates in NEET-UG for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses had been cancelled and they would be given the option to take a retest on June 23.

The results of the retest will be declared on June 30 and counselling for admissions in MBBS, BDS and other courses will start on July 6, the Centre informed the apex court on Thursday.

“If these candidates do not wish to take the retest, their earlier marks, without the grace marks, will be given as the final result. The grace marks awarded earlier were not at the whims and fancy of the NTA but based on an SC formula. There is a basis to those calculations. If there are certain anomalies, those will be rectified and we will ensure that no student is at a disadvantage,” Pradhan told reporters earlier in the day, after taking charge as Union Education Minister for the second time.

Congress warning

However, the Congress on Thursday reiterated its demand for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the NEET-UG issue and asserted that the anger in the country over the matter will “reverberate inside Parliament as well”.

The Opposition party also sought the removal of the NTA director general and claimed that the BJP government’s attitude towards the ongoing demand for an inquiry into the examination is “irresponsible and insensitive”.