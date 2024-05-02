No political clearance sought or issued for Prajwal Revanna's Germany travel: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified on Thursday (April 2) that it had neither received a request for political clearance nor issued one for suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's trip to Germany.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that no visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany.



Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is accused of sexual harassment of several women and is believed to be in Germany.

The Janata Dal (Secular) has already suspended the Hassan MP.

"No Political Clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the MP's reported travel to Germany.

"Obviously, no visa note was issued either. No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany. The Ministry has not issued visa note for any other country," the MEA spokesperson said.

Asked about whether the MEA may consider revocation of his passport in view of the allegations of sexual harassment against him, Jaiswal did not give a direct reply.

"As regards the possible revocation of the passport of any individual, I would refer you to the relevant provisions of the Passport Act 1967. We are not in receipt of any directions from any court in this regard," he said.

The government of Karnataka has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations against Revanna.

(With agency inputs)