No other nation decides India's oil purchase: Officials

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) India has never been dependent on permission from any nation to buy Russian oil and though the US sanctions' waiver allowing refiners to purchase it removes friction, it does not define the country's policy, a senior government functionary said, dismissing opposition charges.

Russian oil continued to flow into India even after the US objected to it and imposed sanctions, the functionary said, citing a 2013 adjustment done by the then Congress government in oil imports under US sanctions.

Amid the escalating conflict with Iran, the US on Thursday said it was issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil.

The message from the Centre to every Indian household is clear that the country's fuel supply is fully secure. The government is continuously monitoring the situation and will act, as it always has, in the interest of every citizen, the government functionary said.

"No petrol pump has run dry in 12 years. What certain voices are calling a crisis is, in fact, the proof of preparation. India's energy governance has given us the insulation we need," the functionary said.

The US waiver of sanctions removes friction. It does not define India's policy, which is governed by the energy trilemma -- affordability, availability and sustainability -- for every Indian household, the functionary said.

India currently holds over 250 million barrels of crude oil and refined products -- 7 to 8 weeks of buffer -- distributed across strategic reserves, storage tanks, pipelines, terminal facilities and vessels already in transit to the country's ports.

The country sources oil from 40 countries and the refineries are running.

Petrol and diesel prices have not increased in four consecutive years, and that commitment stands.

Dismissing the opposition's criticism of the US waiver, the functionary said their allegations are bereft of any substance and that it is "not surprising that they are nitpicking on selective words".

"Clearly shows the opposition is unaware of how countries frame statements and use bombast keeping their domestic audiences and politics in mind.

"India will buy oil from wherever it is available. Our oil purchases will not be governed by any hollow slogans. India has never depended on permission from any country to buy Russian oil," another senior government official said.

Russian oil continued to flow into India even when the US imposed sanctions and raised objections after the Russia-Ukraine war began. In fact, India increased its purchases of Russian oil during this period despite pressure from the US and the EU, the functionary said.

"However hard the opposition may mock Bharat, we never buckle under any pressure. Our government has always been very categorical that we will buy oil from wherever it is available. The energy needs of the citizens are the priority, not what words you pick to infuse life into your failed political narrative," the functionary said.

This US waiver, in fact, yet again mirrors the success of India's strategic oil diplomacy that has seen the country's basket of suppliers grow from 27 to 40 over the last decade.

This has ensured that there has been no shortage of energy for Indian consumers, even during global turmoil or pandemic.

The Congress government also adjusted oil imports under US sanctions. In 2013, the US State Department publicly stated that India had reduced crude purchases from Iran to qualify for sanctions exemptions under Section 1245 of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The official cited a statement of the then US Secretary of State John Kerry, who had said: "I am pleased to announce that China, India, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, and Taiwan have again qualified for an exception to sanctions outlined in section 1245 of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2012, based on additional significant reductions in the volume of their crude oil purchases from Iran or for reducing those purchases to zero and remaining there." PTI

