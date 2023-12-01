NMC logo change: Doctors slam use of Hindu deity, ‘Bharat' in emblem

The National Medical Commission (NMC), which is the regulator of medical education in India, has stirred a hornet’s nest by changing its official logo from the national emblem of India to an image of the Hindu deity Dhanvantari.

Another change has been the change in its nomenclature to the “National Medical Commission – Bharat” (instead of “India”).

These sudden changes have whipped up a storm by the medical fraternity on social media, especially on X.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA)'s Kerala branch sent a letter to the NMC chairman calling the recent change “unacceptable” and said it would “harm the scientific and secular nature of the Commission”.

“This is to inform you that the recent change in the National Medical Commission's logo is unacceptable to the modern medical fraternity. The new logo gives a wrong message and will harm the scientific and secular nature of the Commission,” said the letter, written jointly by IMA Kerala president Dr Joseph Benaven and secretary Dr K Sasidharan.