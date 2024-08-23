Nitish Kumar's JD(U) becomes third BJP ally to raise red flag over Waqf Bill

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) has become the third BJP ally to raise concerns over the government's Waqf Amendment Bill.

The JD(U) is believed to be now pressing for changes in the proposed law so as to safeguard the interests of the Muslims, who constitute 18 per cent of the state’s population.

The other BJP allies that have reservations about the Bill are Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

JD(U) takes U-Turn

The JD(U)'s red flagging is significant as it initially supported the legislation. Its MP Rajiv Ranjan spoke in favour of the legislation in the Lok Sabha earlier this month.

Since then, however, there has been discontent within the JD(U), with Bihar's minority welfare minister Mohd Zama Khan expressing reservations over certain provisions.

Water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has also spoken about the Muslim community’s apprehensions over the proposed legislation.

Leaders meet Rijiju

The growing objection to sections of the new law have led JD(U)'s working president Sanjay Jha and Mohd Zama Khan to meet BJP leader and Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The central government has defended the proposed changes – 44 in total – as an attempt to ensure transparency in the functioning of central and state Waqf boards.

Opposition attacks Bill

The Opposition led by the Congress is fiercely critical of the proposals, calling it an attack on the federal system and a violation of fundamental rights.

The Bill has been sent for scrutiny to a joint parliamentary committee led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. It held its first session on Thursday.