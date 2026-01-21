Why Nitin Nabin’s leadership will be tested in Uttar Pradesh

Following the coronation of Nitin Nabin, the BJP’s youngest national president, a "new era" has begun in the party. The first challenge for the new president will be the Assembly elections in several states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

However, the Uttar Pradesh elections next year, along with the looming prospect of a third consecutive term for the BJP in the state, is considered the biggest challenge for the new president.

The new president has his task cut out for him on all fronts – he has to address worker resentment, establish caste equations, eliminate factionalism, and counter public anger. Further, his responsibilities will include coordinating between the government and the party organisation, addressing the grievances of party workers, managing caste dynamics, eliminating factionalism, and tackling public discontent will also be the responsibility of the new president.

Modi's new 'boss'

The 45-year-old Nabin was elected the BJP president on Tuesday (January 20). His coronation took place in the presence of all top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nitin Nabin's appointment as the BJP chief is being seen as a generational shift within the party. Referring to Nabin as his "boss", Narendra Modi said, "In party matters, Nitin Nabin ji is my boss, and I am his worker."

The remark was aimed not only at welcoming Nabin but also at sending a message to party leaders and workers, said political observers. People are waiting to see how the new president will tackle his challenges.

Assembly elections

The BJP organisation is currently in one of its strongest phases. The NDA government is in power in 21 states, where the organisation has played a significant role in securing the victories in these states. Therefore, the upcoming elections is all set to pose a major test for Nabin.

This year, Assembly elections are due in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, where the BJP’s strategy for expansion in South India and its firm stance on illegal immigration will be tested.

While Nabin, as the head of the party, will have a role to play in the West Bengal elections, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo will directly take the lead in the election campaign against the ruling Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress.

Crucial UP election

The UP Assembly election next year is considered to be Nitin Nabin's biggest challenge. This is because the responsibility of securing a hat-trick victory in the state will largely rest with the organisation.

For the BJP unit in UP, strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections is expected to be particularly difficult.

The PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak — Backward Classes, Dalits, Minorities) equation of the opposition impacted the results in the Lok Sabha elections. After the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance driven by this equation won more seats than the BJP in UP, the saffron party will need to recalibrate its strategy ahead of the Assembly polls. Key issues like inflation, unemployment and dissatisfaction with local members of parliament also contributed to the erosion of the BJP’s support.

From team formation at the state level to the final distribution of tickets, Nabin's organisational skills will be put to the test.

New territory for Nabin

Earlier, both JP Nadda and Amit Shah had the experience of understanding the political landscape of UP as the state in-charges before becoming national presidents, which proved beneficial.

As UP in-charge, Amit Shah also established a winning electoral template in the state.

For the new president, however, Uttar Pradesh is a completely blank slate, on which he must write a success story using his organisational skills. From the formation of a new team by the recently-appointed state president Pankaj Chaudhary to the final approval of ticket distribution, Nabin will play a decisive role as the national president.

Nabin’s leadership and organisational acumen will be tested in shaping the BJP in UP and determining the direction of its future political strategy.

Boosting morale

Another challenge for Nitin Nabin is uniting booth-level party workers and boosting their morale ahead of the UP elections.

Party workers play a decisive role in every election, from local body polls to Assembly contests. Strengthening this base will therefore be a key responsibility of the new national president, to be implemented through the state leadership.

There is also visible friction between the government and organisational leadership, along with coordination gaps.

Bridging this divide before the elections will be crucial. Much of this will depend on the message Nitin Nabin conveys to workers and leaders when he begins his state visits.

Organisational skills under spotlight

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s political stature has grown in recent years, but reports of disagreements with the top leadership and organisation have also surfaced.

In this context, while the responsibility of maintaining an organisational grip rests with the state president, the national president will play a key role in approving major decisions. Apart from shaping the election strategy in Uttar Pradesh, Nitin Nabin will also have to address public dissatisfaction linked to governance issues, and motivate party workers to ensure victory.

In this scenario, the new national president appears to face multiple, long-standing challenges in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story was originally published in The Federal Desh)