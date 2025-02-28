Nine things that PM Narendra Modi said as Maha Kumbh concluded

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a blog on his website narendramodi.in, described the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as a 'Mahakumbh of Unity'. He highlighted how people from all walks of life — saints, women, children, youth, and the elderly — came together in an unprecedented confluence of devotion and national consciousness.

Here is a summary of the top nine things Modi said in his blog.

1. 'A historic gathering of faith and culture'

Modi noted that the sheer number of devotees who attended the Maha Kumbh created new records. He compared the attendance to nearly twice the population of the United States and emphasised how people gathered without formal invitations, solely driven by faith.

2. 'A management marvel for the world'

The Prime Minister said the successful organisation of the event should serve as a case study for modern management, planning, and policy experts. He highlighted how millions gathered in Prayagraj and how the administration managed the event efficiently.

3. 'Youth as torchbearers of tradition'

One of the most encouraging aspects of the Maha Kumbh, Modi said, was the overwhelming participation of young Indians. Their presence, he remarked, was a sign that India’s next generation is ready to carry forward its glorious culture and heritage.

4. 'A spiritual awakening for a new India'

Modi expressed the view that India is moving forward with newfound energy and confidence. He linked the Maha Kumbh to the broader idea of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), describing the event as a moment of national consciousness that will help shape India's future.

5. 'The role of saints in shaping India’s journey'

The Prime Minister noted that saints and scholars have historically played a crucial role in guiding India's progress. He recalled how past Kumbh gatherings led to the adoption of new ideas and discarding of outdated traditions, shaping the country’s development.

6. 'A reminder of India’s collective strength'

Drawing a parallel to a childhood story of Lord Krishna, Modi likened the Maha Kumbh to a moment where the world witnessed India’s collective strength. He emphasised that the country must move forward with this self-confidence to build a stronger nation.

7. 'A renewed commitment to river conservation'

Standing at the Triveni Sangam strengthened his resolve to continue efforts for cleaner rivers, said Modi. He stressed that preserving India’s sacred rivers is essential for the country’s future and that every citizen has a responsibility toward this cause.

8. 'Acknowledgment of tireless efforts'

Modi praised the efforts of sanitation workers, police, boatmen, drivers, and volunteers who worked to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Prayagraj for welcoming devotees despite the challenges posed by the massive influx.

9. 'A spiritual and national legacy to continue'

While the physical Maha Kumbh concluded on Mahashivratri, Modi stated that its impact —its spiritual energy, national consciousness, and unity — will continue to inspire generations. He announced his plans to visit the Somnath temple to offer prayers for the well-being of every Indian.