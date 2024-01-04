Niklaus Wirth, inventor of programming language Pascal, dies at 89

Niklaus Wirth, a titan of programming languages and inventor and co-inventor of several languages including Pascal, has died at age 89, his colleagues said.

"Niklaus Wirth passed away on the first of January. We mourn a pioneer, colleague, mentor and friend," software engineer Bertrand Meyer said in a post on X.

Milestones

“We lost a titan of programming languages, programming methodology, software engineering and hardware design,” Meyer said.

Wirth, a winner of the ACM Turning Award and fellow of the Computer History Museum, was also closely associated with programming languages Euler and Oberon.

The Switzerland-born Wirth was a renowned computer scientist known for his significant contributions to the field of computer science and software engineering.

Programming techniques

The programming languages he developed had a profound impact on the design and development of modern computer software. He was also renowned for his pioneering work in algorithms.

Wirth's work emphasized simplicity, clarity, and efficiency in programming languages, which greatly influenced later language design and development of structured programming techniques.