Nigeria to award Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become the second foreign dignitary to receive Nigeria’s second-highest national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, during his ongoing visit to that country.

Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary who was awarded GCON in 1969.

17th international award for Modi

Modi is in Nigeria on the first leg of his three-nation visit at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This visit is the first by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years.

Nigeria will honour PM Modi with its award of the GCON, Indian government officials have said.

This will be the 17th such international award being conferred on Modi by a country.

PM presented with ‘Key to the City’

Upon his arrival in Nigeria on Sunday (November 17), Modi was warmly welcomed by Minister for Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented him with the “Key to the City” of Abuja.

“The key symbolises the trust and honour bestowed on the prime minister by the people of Nigeria,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

During his three-nation tour, Prime Minister Modi will also visit Brazil and Guyana.

