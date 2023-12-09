NIA raids over 40 places in Maharashtra, Karnataka in ISIS case; 13 arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided more than 40 locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka on Saturday morning (December 9) and arrested 13 people in connection with an alleged ISIS terror module case.

The agency searched various places in Thane, Pune, and Mira Bhayandar, according to sources. These operations are part of an investigation into a conspiracy linked to the global terror group ISIS, with foreign-based handlers said to be involved.

The NIA had arrested five men in Maharashtra last month for alleged links with ISIS, and another person, Aakif Ateeque Nachan, who was suspected of being involved in making explosives, in August.

