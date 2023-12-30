News, trends that baffled, cracked up Indians in 2023

If 2023 had its share of miseries, wars and triumphs, it also brought in comic relief through hilarious and outlandish pieces of news and social media trends that tickled the funny bone of audiences and most-importantly – kept them entertained.

‘Who is Orry?’ became a million-dollar question that piqued the nation’s interest when photos of a flamboyant young man posing with celebrities – Nita Ambani, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn…you name it! – were splashed across social media and Page 3 news.

Here are a few of them for you to revisit:

The internet went bonkers and journalists dialled up their little birdies to know who this mysterious figure was. They found that Orry’s real name was Orhan Awatramani, who as per his LinkedIn profile works as a Special Project Manager at the Reliance Industries Limited chairperson’s office. Media reports say Orry studied at a boarding school in Tamil Nadu’s Dhanushkodi and earned a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts and Communication Design from Parsons School of Design in New York.

Besides that, Orry’s identity and what he does for a living has been a mystery. He is often seen snapped with Bollywood starkids and his Instagram photos are full of him on a vacation or having a good time. Interestingly, it is not Orry who posts the photos of celebrities with him but the other way round.

So much has been the buzz around him and his source of income that even filmmaker Karan Johar posed the question to actor Ananya Pandey on his celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan.

Orry, however, has managed to keep his occupation under wraps and remains an enigma. Talking about his occupation in an interview with a media house, he had said he “lives” and was thus a “liver”.

Yet it is not easy to dismiss him as yet another celeb friend. Orry had accompanied Reliance heiress Isha Ambani to the Met Gala 2023, wearing a Balenciaga outfit and expensive accessories to match and was seen rubbing shoulders with celebrities like Zendaya and Tom Holland, proving that he is more than just a star kid BFF (Best Friend Forever).

‘So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow’

The expression by now has become a hot trend on social media with every influencer including celebrities using it in their Facebook and Instagram stories and reels.

The expression which has become a popular meme was started by a woman named Jasmeen Kaur who sells salwar suits on Instagram. Kaur, known for her vibrant personality and unique style of salesmanship –for instance, she has her own names for colours and calls yellow ‘laddoo peela colour’ and grey ‘mouse colour’ – in one of the videos used the expression to enthusiastically stress how beautiful an outfit looked.

The twisted grammar of the sentence didn’t stop the social media from lapping up the meme which worked mostly because of Kaur’s carefree nature and infectious energy while selling her mechandise.

While many celebrities like Deepika Padukone made reels using the meme, popular music producer Yashraj Mukhate, who often makes videos on viral trends and memes by lending them music, created a composition on the ‘Looking like a wow’ trend.

Bihar students take exam with no invigilator, dance to Bhojpuri song

If you thought students can blatantly copy during an examination only in films, it can happen in real life too. Netizens were left astounded when a video showed students in a Bihar school have a field day during a biology exam while the classroom door was closed and the invigilator was absent.

While some of the students switched on the LCD TV inside the classroom to play Bhojpuri songs by artist Pawan Singh, others started dancing to it. Those remotely interested in writing the exams were seen copying the answers from their mobile phones.