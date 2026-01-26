Today’s news LIVE: Jan 26 | R-Day: Army showcases battle array format for first time
From Rafale fly-past and battle array to EU guests and 150 years of Vande Mataram, the 77th Republic Day parade reflects India’s power, unity and global stature
- 26 Jan 2026 11:42 AM IST
Why regiments salute Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib on Republic Day
As military contingents march along Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade, each unit observes a long-standing custom before rendering the formal salute to the President of India. Before turning towards the saluting dais, regiments briefly offer their respects in the direction of Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib.
The practice dates back to January 24, 1979, during a full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day celebrations. As the Sikh Regiment moved from Vijay Chowk towards the Red Fort, the troops paused to salute the historic gurdwara, honouring the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The gesture was met with a moving response, as sewadars at the shrine showered rose petals on the marching soldiers, reported the Hindustan Times.
What began as a spontaneous mark of reverence during that rehearsal has since become an established tradition. For more than four decades, successive contingents have continued the practice, reflecting a deep respect for the site’s historical and spiritual significance. The moment, observed quietly amid the grandeur of the parade, remains a reminder of the values of sacrifice and honour woven into the nation’s military traditions.