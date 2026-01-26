    • The Federal
    LIVE Today’s news LIVE: Jan 26 | R-Day: Army showcases battle array format for first time
    x
    DRDO showcases long-range anti-ship missile during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, as India joins elite club of nations with hypersonic missiles. | ANI

    Today’s news LIVE: Jan 26 | R-Day: Army showcases battle array format for first time

    From Rafale fly-past and battle array to EU guests and 150 years of Vande Mataram, the 77th Republic Day parade reflects India’s power, unity and global stature

    The Federal
    26 Jan 2026 6:31 AM IST  (Updated:2026-01-26 06:43:29)

    Here is the top, trending news of Monday, January 26, 2026, including Indian politics, states’ politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and more.

    Read updates below.

    Live Updates

    2026-01-26 01:01:25
    >Load More
    india newsWorld news
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X