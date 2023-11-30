Cyber fraud cases on rise: Here's how conmen operate and what you can do to stay safe

There has been a spurt in the number of cybercrimes reported in India with the figure reaching around 2 million last year, which means an average of more than 5,000 online offences per day. The fact that New Delhi has recorded a more than 200% increase in the number of cyber fraud complaints this year underlines the rising menace.

Conmen duped two Thiruvananthapuram residents of Rs 2.85 crore recently while posing as central agency investigators and presenting fraudulent CBI and Customs-related documents.

A septuagenarian chartered accountant suffered a substantial loss of Rs 2.25 crore, while a trader receiving medical treatment in Taliparamba lost Rs 60 lakh to unidentified cyber criminals. These criminals used fake FIRs in the name of central investigation agencies to deceive their victims.

However, both the victims reported the incidents to the cybercrime cell of police, which promptly froze one of the bank accounts containing Rs 25 lakh stolen from the chartered accountant.

It’s not that only the elderly with hardly any knowledge of emerging technologies are falling prey to cyber frauds. A 28-year-old woman techie from Bengaluru fell victim to cyber fraud, losing Rs 4 lakh to scammers who posed as Mumbai cybercrime police, a few months back. The woman received a call from an unidentified number, with the caller claiming to be from the FedEx courier company. The caller informed her that her parcel destined for Taiwan had been confiscated by customs officials at Mumbai Airport. The parcel contained 140 grams of MDMA and other valuable items.

These are just a couple of incidents to highlight the rising menace of cyber fraud. Scores of people across the country are falling prey to it daily. The Federal brings to you the modus operandi of those who indulge in these crimes and the ways you may adopt to stay safe amid increasing cybercrimes.

Modus operandi

First, the fraudsters try to befriend you over WhatsApp with ‘Hi’ messages. It will soon be followed up by the link to an amusing incident. Once you click on that link, the conmen will get access to your mobile camera and mike. They would even be able to manage the photographs in the gallery. If they gain access to the phone camera and mike, they manage to view the images and listen to the conversations.

Imposters also call or approach customers through telephone calls or social media posing as bankers/company executives/insurance agents/ government officials, etc. To gain confidence, imposters share a few customer details such as the customer’s name or date of birth.

In some cases, imposters pressurise/trick customers into sharing confidential details such as passwords/OTP/PIN/CVV etc., by citing an urgency/emergency such as - need to block an unauthorised transaction, payment required to stop some penalty, an attractive discount, etc. These credentials are then used to defraud the customers.

How to be cautious?

After getting any financial requests and clickable links, compare the profile picture, status, and display name of the WhatsApp account with what you know about the person associated with that phone number. Impersonators often use fake information. Pay attention to unusual behaviour such as asking for personal information, and financial transactions before clicking on suspicious links. If you suspect impersonation, contact the person directly through a trusted means other than WhatsApp (e.g., call them) to confirm their identity. If you're certain that there is an impersonation attempt, you should report the account to WhatsApp.

If you suspect you have fallen victim to cyber fraud, call ‘1930’ immediately. This number connects you to the operating wing of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Central Home Department. They have round-the-clock control rooms in all states and can help freeze the bank account and prevent further transfers of lost money.

Also, you should not enter your PIN while receiving money through UPI, verify the identity of the caller to whom you are sending money, regularly change your UPI PIN, and only use a secure Wi-Fi connection.