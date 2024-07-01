New criminal laws aim to cater to India’s present-day needs: BJP

The new criminal laws that came into effect on Monday (July 1) were a symbol of India's progress and resilience, according to the BJP, which said “an evolving society needs laws that cater to its needs and demands”.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, were outdated and ill-equipped to address contemporary issues.

"Today is a historic day in the annals of our free country, India," he said.

New laws

Three new criminal laws came into effect in the country on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) take into account some of the current social realities and modern-day crimes.

The new laws replaced the British-era IPC, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Defining terrorism

Bhatia called the new laws a symbol of India's progress and resilience, positioning the country for a more just and secure future.

"In the earlier laws, terrorism had no definition, making it difficult for the prosecution and the police to file charges or prove a case. The new laws have defined terrorism," Bhatia said.

This clarity, he said, will strengthen India's resolve to eradicate terrorism.

Mob lynching

Bhatia also emphasised the inclusion of mob lynching as a specific offence with the potential for death penalty.

He pointed out the special focus on the rights of women and children.

"There is a separate chapter for crimes against women and children, ensuring specificity and deterring criminals from committing these crimes," the spokesperson said.

Timely justice

"A judgment, if reserved in criminal cases, has to be delivered within 45 days," Bhatia said.

This addresses delays caused by judicial retirements and reconstitution of benches, ensuring timely justice for all, he said.

He positioned this legal transformation as part of a larger narrative of national progress and modernisation.