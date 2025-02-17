Gyanesh Kumar appointed new Chief Election Commissioner

Gyanesh Kumar, a seasoned 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Kerala cadre, has been appointed 26th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, taking over from Rajiv Kumar.

The selection committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met in New Delhi on Monday (February 17) evening and made the decision.

Besides Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi are part of the panel to select the CEC. However, Rahul Gandhi has asked the government to defer the decision pending a Supreme Court hearing, it's learnt.

As a matter of precedent, the senior-most Election Commissioner (EC) used to get elevated as the CEC following the retirement of the incumbent.

After Rajiv Kumar, Gyanesh Kumar is the senior-most election commissioner. His tenure as Election Commissioner will end on January 26, 2029.

Gyanesh will oversee Bihar, TN elections

Gyanesh Kumar will lead EC for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections later this year, followed by state polls in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Tamil Nadu in 2026.

Kumar has a strong academic background, with a B.Tech in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. He also did advanced studies in Environmental Economics at Harvard University.

SC hearing on Wednesday

Rahul is learnt to have asked the government to defer its decision on the new CEC till the Supreme Court hearing on February 19 on a petition challenging the composition of the selection panel.

Addressing a press conference soon after the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said that by removing the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee, the government has made it clear that it wants control and not preserve the credibility of the Election Commission.

Singhvi did not disclose anything on what transpired in the meeting apart from saying that Rahul attended it.

He said the case challenging the new Act is pending before the Supreme Court, which has issued a notice, and the matter is now listed for next hearing on February 19. It was just a matter of 48 hours and the government should have approached the apex court for an early hearing of the petition, he said.

"It is our suggestion that the Central government adjourned this meeting until after the hearing and instruct its counsels to appear and assist the court so that the hearing may be an effective one. Only then, can a decision be taken in earnest," Singhvi said.

AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, who also addressed the press conference, said, "The Congress believes that when the SC has indicated that they will hear the case on the constitution of the committee on the 19th, this meeting should have been postponed."

Inclusion of CJI

Singhvi said the essence of the Congress' stand is that the letter and spirit of the Constitution have to be followed.

Singhvi referred to the Supreme Court judgment in the Anoop Baranwal case in which it said the committee to select the CEC and ECs should have the Chief Justice of India (CJI) along with the prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition in it.

Quoting the judgment, he said the Election Commissioners, including the CEC, must be chosen not by the executive exclusively.

"The executive has the right to form a law, but without understanding the spirit of the judgment, in a rush, within months, the Modi government brought a new law, which did just the opposite. It had provisions for selection totally by the executive," he said.

He said the basic structure of the republic is that there should be an independent Election Commissioner, especially as several allegations and counter-allegations have been made on the poll panel over the last two years

(With Agency inputs)