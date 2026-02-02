New baggage rules raise duty-free limit for travellers to Rs 75,000

The Indian government has increased the duty-free limit for imported goods carried by international travellers to Rs 75,000, offering significant relief to Indians returning home from abroad. The revised rules, notified on February 1 and effective from February 2, mark the first increase in the baggage allowance in over a decade.

Until now, travellers were permitted to bring in goods worth up to Rs 50,000 without paying customs duty. The earlier limit had remained unchanged for nearly 10 years, often proving restrictive for frequent international travellers.

Under the new norms, any Indian-origin traveller, excluding infants, can bring articles worth up to Rs 75,000 as part of their bona-fide accompanied baggage without attracting duty. For foreign nationals, the duty-free allowance has also been revised upward, from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

What items remain restricted

The revised allowance does not apply to certain prohibited or restricted items. These include firearms and cartridges beyond prescribed limits, more than 100 cigarettes, over 25 cigars, tobacco exceeding 125 grams, alcohol beyond two litres, gold or silver in any form other than ornaments, and televisions.

Gold ornaments limit

Separate provisions apply to jewellery carried by Indians residing abroad. A resident or tourist of Indian origin who has lived overseas for more than one year is allowed duty-free clearance of jewellery up to 40 grams if carried by a female passenger.

For male passengers or others, the permissible limit is 20 grams. Jewellery, under the rules, refers to personal adornments made of precious metals such as gold, silver or platinum, whether studded or not.