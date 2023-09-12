Netizens debate fairness of ISRO chief’s salary after Harsh Goenka’s post

In the post, Goenka revealed that Somanath earns Rs 2.5 lakh a month. “Is it right and fair?” he asked before going on to point out that people like Somanath are not motivated by money but by their passion.

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka, who is quite active and popular on social media, has sparked off a debate on X (Twitter) on whether ISRO chairman S Somanath’s monthly salary is fair or not.

“Let’s understand people like him are motivated by factors beyond money. They do what they do for their passion and dedication to science and research, for national pride to contribute to their country, and for personal fulfillment in terms of achieving their purpose,” he wrote.

He ended the post by saying, “I bow my head to dedicated people like him!”

Reacting to Goenka’s post, many X users said Somanath’s salary should be many times that amount, while others argued that he likely enjoys a lot of perks, too, apart from the salary.

The reactions

“Indeed. Such brilliant minds are driven by passion and purpose. But salary quoted by you is perhaps the basic pay only. The other perks and allowances need to be added too. Scientists are adequately well looked after and they truly deserve it. Yes, it is also the fact that they could have earned many times over in private sector. But that is also true for Doctors, Judges, Researchers and many other professionals,” wrote a user.

Another user argued that “motivated by factors beyond money” could not be a reason for government organisations to not pay people like Somanath what they deserve for their intellect and responsibility. “If the same guy would be working for Starlink or something he would be making 100x of this. As for the “respect” and “recognition”, that has started coming in the last 5-6 years itself…,” the user pointed out.

One user posted that Somanath “should be getting Rs 25 lakh a month, or more”.

But another felt “The value of dedicated professionals like Chairman Somanath goes far beyond monetary compensation. Their passion, dedication, and contribution to science, research, and national pride are invaluable. Truly inspiring individuals.”

One person felt the salaries do not have to be revised but the scientists should be given an “exorbitant incentive after every successful mission”. He argued that “the public sector is designed in such a way that any revision in basic salaries will warrant demands from all the PSUs (even the most inefficient)”.

But another pointed out that the “private sector can never match the perks of central govt employees”. The user argued that Somanath and his family can be treated in the best of hospitals free of cost, get a government bungalow, and pension.

At last count, Goenka’s post had garnered more than 804,300 views and nearly 9,000 likes and hundreds of comments.