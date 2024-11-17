Netizen requests Sitharaman for ‘relief for middle class’; FM replies
Though the X user did not mention anything about rising prices, his request comes amid soaring inflation that is pinching middle class pockets
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has shared an X user’s post requesting “relief for the middle class”, saying in her reply that she recognises and appreciates his concern.
The X user, named Tushar Sharma, made the request while replying to another X post by the finance minister, in which she shared a poem titled Sita composed by Lakshmi Bayi, a member of the erstwhile Royal Family of Travancore, published in The Sunday Guardian.
Also read: Inflation leaves Indian middle class, and its buying capacity, shrinking
User’s request and FM’s reply
“We deeply appreciate your efforts and contributions to the country, and you have our utmost admiration. I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it’s just a heartfelt request,” Sharma posted.
Sitharaman shared the post with a reply in the caption. “Thank you for your kind words and your understanding. I recognise and appreciate your concern. PM @narendramodi’s government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people’s voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable,” Sitharaman wrote.
Rising inflation
Though the user did not mention anything about rising prices, his request comes amid soaring inflation that is pinching middle class pockets. Retail inflation rose to a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October, mainly due to skyrocketing food prices.
The National Statistics Office data showed that inflation in the food basket rose to 10.87 per cent in October from 9.24 per cent in September and 6.61 per cent in the year-ago month. Wholesale price inflation also rose to a four-month high of 2.36 per cent in October.
(With agency inputs)