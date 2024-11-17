Netizen requests Sitharaman for ‘relief for middle class’; FM replies

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has shared an X user’s post requesting “relief for the middle class”, saying in her reply that she recognises and appreciates his concern.

The X user, named Tushar Sharma, made the request while replying to another X post by the finance minister, in which she shared a poem titled Sita composed by Lakshmi Bayi, a member of the erstwhile Royal Family of Travancore, published in The Sunday Guardian.

User’s request and FM’s reply

“We deeply appreciate your efforts and contributions to the country, and you have our utmost admiration. I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it’s just a heartfelt request,” Sharma posted.

Sitharaman shared the post with a reply in the caption. “Thank you for your kind words and your understanding. I recognise and appreciate your concern. PM @narendramodi’s government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people’s voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable,” Sitharaman wrote.