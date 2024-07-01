NEET(UG) 2024: NTA declares revised result of 1,563 candidates, revised ranks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday (June 30) declared the revised result of 1,563 candidates and revision of rank of all candidates of NEET (UG) 2024.

The revised list was announced after a retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks to compensate for loss of time as the exam on May 5 started late at six centres.

Retest conducted at 7 centres

For the retest conducted at seven centres on June 23 following a Supreme Court order, 48 per cent of the 1,563 candidates did not appear. NTA officials reported that 813 of the 1,563 candidates appeared for the retest while the others opted for the marks without the grace.

Centre-wise, Chandigarh - which had just two candidates - registered zero attendance. The under-scanner Jhajjar centre registered 58 per cent attendance, with 287 of the 494 candidates taking the retest.

NTA announced that after the re-test, the provisional answer keys and scanned copy of answer sheets of the 813 candidates were displayed through a public notice on June 28, 2024, inviting challenges from the candidates, if any.

The challenges received were verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the answer keys finalised by the experts.

Score Cards hosted on website

The NTA further announced that the revised Score Cards of all candidates of NEET (UG) 2024 are being hosted on the website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/).

Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their respective revised Score Cards, said the testing agency.

SC had ordered cancellation of grace marks

Allegations arose that the grace marks inflated scores, leading to six candidates from a single Haryana centre achieving a perfect 720, along with 61 others. Consequently, the top court ordered the cancellation of the grace marks and provided an option for a retest.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres, with approximately 24 lakh candidates appearing for it. Initially expected on June 14, the results were announced on June 4 due to early completion of answer sheet evaluations.

67 students scored a perfect 720, an unprecedented number in the NTA's history, with six from a single centre in Haryana, raising suspicions of irregularities and the role of grace marks.

NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions.

Allegations of irregularities

The allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, have led to protests and litigation, with various quarters demanding a complete re-examination.

The Centre, however, has maintained that incidents of irregularities were "localised" and it could not jeopardise the careers of lakhs of candidates who rightfully cleared the exam.

