NEET UG 2024: NTA releases city-wise, centre-wise results; how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday (July 20) released the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG) 2024 results for all students, organised by city and centre. However, individual identities of the candidates will remain confidential.

Candidates who appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. They can also access their results on neet.ntaonline.in.

Supreme Court order

On July 18, the Supreme Court ordered the NTA to announce the NEET UG results break-up by July 20. It further asked the agency to publish the marks obtained by the students on its official website but not disclose the identities of the students.

The NEET UG exam was conducted on May 5 and results announced on June 4. There was much controversy over the results.

A re-examination for over 1,500 candidates whose scores raised suspicion was conducted on June 23, and the results of the exam were announced on June 30, 2024.

How to check your results

1. Visit the official NEET 2024 website



2. Click on the NEET Scorecard link on the homepage

3. Enter the details to access your scorecard

4. Download the scorecard in the required format



5. Save the scorecard for future reference or take a printout



The scorecard include key information including the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, category, overall score, percentile score, category rank, and qualifying status. Additionally, the All India Rank will be displayed.





