NEET: Six toppers' scores to be reduced by 60-70 points

Six toppers in the NEET-UG entrance exam are all set to lose nearly 60-70 points after the National Testing Agency slashes the grace marks given to them.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is under fire for alleged irregularities and inflated scores in this year’s NEET-exam, is re-evaluating grace marks given to candidates for alleged loss of time in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam at some centres.

This follows a writ petition accusing NTA of ‘marks inflation’ filed before the Supreme Court. The NTA then set up a committee to review the grace marks awarded to NEET UG 2024 candidates.

Grace marks controversy

According to an India Today report, which quoted sources, the marks of six out of the 67 all-India top rankers are likely to be impacted after the "grace marks" awarded for alleged time loss during the exam, are cancelled. In a unusual development, 67 students had obtained the perfect score of 720 marks in the NEET exam, which raised concerns among parents and candidates.

These marks, which were given based on a formula, can now bring down the points of the six candidates by 60-70 points. The students who will be affected by the removal of grace marks had given their NEET exam at a centre in Haryana's Jhajjar.

This year, in six centres, exam papers were distributed incorrectly, prompting the agency to award grace marks to compensate for lost time. Action will taken against these centres, said the NTA.

Leaked papers

While in the other centres where papers have been leaked most students scored below 500, the agency claimed. These marks are not sufficient to secure a medical seat. Typically, students need to score 650 or higher marks to get a government medical college seat, while top colleges require scores above 690.

NTA argued that the alleged leaks in centres located in Bihar, and Godhra, Gujarat, did not work in favour of the students at all. In these centres investigations are going on after arrests have been made.

SC responds to petitions

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (June 19) again refused to stay NEET counselling. "Sanctity has been affected, we need answers,” the court said as it tagged the petition filed by 10 NEET candidates and posted it along with a pending petition to be heard on July 8.

The SC has also declined to order an immediate CBI probe. However, the court, which came down heavily on the NTA, stating that even 0.001 per cent negligence should not be spared, has urged the NTA to take a firm stand and own up to any mistakes made during the exam.

It has issued notices to the Centre and the NTA, seeking their responses to the petitions filed by students and academicians.

Congress and AAP protests

Congress has decided to hold a nationwide protest on June 21 (Friday) demanding justice for the NEET candidates. The (AAP) is continuing its protest for the second day in a row against the NEET paper leak.

AAP leaders have alleged that ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh were taken from students to appear for NEET exam paper. They further said that in Godhra centre, the students were asked to leave the OMR sheet blank and later the teachers filled the OMR sheet.

"The central government knows this entire matter and is trying to hide this scam,” AAP claimed, urging the Central Government to conduct a complete investigation under the Supreme Court supervision.