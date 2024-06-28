NEET row: Rajya Sabha witnesses repeated adjournments; Opposition stages walkout

The issue of alleged irregularities in NEET stalled the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Friday (June 28) as the House witnessed repeated adjournments following an uproar by Opposition parties demanding immediate discussion.

There was uproar as the House took up the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Congress MP Netam collapses in RS

When the Rajya Sabha reassembled at 2:30 pm after the third adjournment, DMK member Tiruchi Siva informed the House that Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam, who had fainted earlier, had blood pressure. Later, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with other party colleagues met Netam at the RML Hospital.

In response, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "I have taken all steps, suspended the working of the House. All arrangements were made and that was the most that could be done. Everything is being taken care of." However, the opposition was apparently not satisfied and started sloganeering. Soon after, they staged a walkout and were also joined by members of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD).

Dhankhar again expressed anguish over the situation prevailing in the House. He said it was "unbelievable" that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge entered the Well of the House to protest.

'Kharge has spoken untruth'

"It was very painful for me, unbelievable for me, that Mallikarjun Kharge, a leader with Parliamentary experience of over five decades, having held the position of Leader of Opposition both in the state and in Parliament walking into the Well of the House.

"The deputy leader of the party Pramod Tiwari also walked in, and senior leader Mukul Wasnik also walked in. It was a very painful moment for me. We expect the Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the House to exemplify their conduct that is worth emulating," Dhankhar said.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman said, "He (Kharge) came to the Well the entire House saw. But what is more painful, hurtful for me, is that he has outside, misreported, misrepresented and has spoken untruth... He is in denial mode and his statement which has been put on Twitter (now X) ... is self-contradictory."

"At one point of time, he says that he did not get into the Well... Now the second part is far more serious. What I have seen is that this institution was tarnished, tainted and demeaned. It was the worst sacrilege that could be committed for this temple of democracy and if this happens from those who have to lead as custodians of the order, nothing can be more unfortunate."

Opposition MPs stage walkout

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the third time at 2:20 pm for 10 minutes amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition party members, demanding a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

When the House re-assembled at 2 pm following two adjournments, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, who earlier initiated the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, completed his speech that was repeatedly interrupted by members from opposition parties.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury expressed displeasure over the lack of decorum and empathy and criticised the decision to continue to run to the House.

Around 3 pm, Dhankhar shared an update on Netam's health that he received from the hospital and deputy leader of the House.

"I have got feedback from the hospital. She is recovering. Doctors have said so. She will be there, according to doctors, for two-three hours. Officials of the Rajya Sabha are also there. Deputy leader of the House has also sent a similar message to my office and there is nothing according to him to worry about," he said.

The Rajya Sabha continued with a discussion on the Motions of Thanks on the President's Address amid a walkout by the Opposition members.

BJP members Rakesh Sinha, Krishan Lal Panwar and Bhim Singh participated in the discussion.

Singh questioned the Congress' stance on protecting the Constitution and reservation.

He said that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not implement the Kaka Kalelkar report on reservation for backward classes in class one jobs.

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had in Parliament spoken against the implementation of reservation by the V P Singh government as per the Mandal Commission recommendation and surprisingly his son Rahul Gandhi talks about protecting the Constitution and reservation, Singh added.

Kharge slams govt

Meanwhile, Kharge questioned the continuation of Rajya Sabha proceedings after Netam had collapsed in the House.

"When Netam collapsed in the House, the Rajya Sabha Chairman didn't halt the House proceedings immediately. A brief adjournment of 10 minutes was given later following which the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address continued while the Opposition MPs did not return to the House as most of them left for the RML Hospital where Netam had been taken," Kharge said.

Kharge added that the decision to carry on the discussion in the Rajya Sabha even after a member collapsed on the floor of the House and later in the absence of the Opposition shows that "the government and the Rajya Sabha (presiding officers) have no compassion" and that "they do not wish to hear any view that is against the government or discuss anything that concerns the problems of the common citizens".

Congress President Shri @kharge writes to the Rajya Sabha Chairman for an immediate discussion on the NEET and NET scandals and other paper leaks that have destroyed the future of lakhs of youth."That this House do suspend all listed businesses for the day to discuss the… pic.twitter.com/Xr9yGMcEgq — Congress (@INCIndia) June 28, 2024

(With agency inputs)