NEET row: Centre seeks suggestions on exam reforms from students, parents; here’s how to share

Amid continued protests over alleged irregularities in NEET exams, a government-appointed high-level committee on examination reforms has sought suggestions and feedback from stakeholders, including students and parents, till July 7.



The panel headed by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan has been tasked with making recommendations on reforms in the examination process, enhancing data security protocols, and reviewing the structure and operations of the National Testing Agency (NTA). It was appointed by the Centre on June 22.

The committee has to submit its report to the Ministry of Education (MoE) within two months. The panel can co-opt any subject matter expert to assist them.

“The committee has decided to seek suggestions, views and ideas from various stakeholders especially students and parents in this regard from June 27 to July 7,” the committee said on the website (https://innovateindia.mygov.in/examination-reforms-nta/) where one can share the suggestions.

In the line of fire over the alleged irregularities in medical entrance examination NEET and PhD entrance NET, the Centre had last week notified the panel to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA.

While NEET is under scanner over several irregularities, including alleged leaks, UGC-NET was cancelled as the ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Two other exams – CSIR-UGC NET and NEET PG – were cancelled as a pre-emptive step.

The panel also includes former AIIMS Delhi director Randeep Guleria, Central University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor B J Rao, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Madras K Ramamurthy, People Strong co-founder and Karmayogi Bharat board member Pankaj Bansal, IIT Delhi Dean of Student Affairs Aditya Mittal and MoE Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal.

The committee has also been tasked with examining the existing security protocols related to the setting of the papers and other processes for different examinations and making recommendations to enhance the robustness of the system.

Meanwhile, the agitation against alleged irregularities in NEET-UG, PG and UGC-NET continued on Friday (June 28), with protests by several student groups entering the third day of their indefinite strike in New Delhi at Jantar Mantar.

Left-backed student outfit All India Student Association (AISA) and Delhi University's Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), along with various other groups gathered, at Jantar Mantar to protest against the alleged rigging in the exams held by the National Testing Agency.

The demands of the student groups, who are protesting under the banner “India against NTA”, include the scrapping of the NTA and resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue, among others.

