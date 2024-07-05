NEET-PG: New dates announced after exam postponed

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced a new date for the NEET-PG exam, which is a crucial exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses.

The examination is now scheduled for August 11 and will be conducted in two shifts, according to an official release.

The exam was originally set for June 23 but was postponed just hours before its commencement due to a controversy surrounding alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the undergraduate exam.

Rescheduled

These developments necessitated the rescheduling of the NEET-PG exam to ensure its integrity and fairness.

In the aftermath of the cancellation, representatives from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) engaged in discussions with the chief of the National Board of Examinations.

They pointed out the challenges faced by NEET-PG aspirants and sought to address their concerns, aiming for a smooth and transparent examination process.

Candidates are advised to visit natboard.edu.in for the latest updates. Here are the steps to follow:

Visit natboard.edu.in: Access the official website of NBEMS.

Navigate to the NEET PG Exam Page: Find the section dedicated to NEET-PG.

Download the Exam Date Notification: Obtain and review the notification to confirm the updated exam schedule.

NEET-PG is eagerly anticipated by aspiring medical professionals across India, as it determines admissions to medical postgraduate courses.