‘Need for reforms’: US on Musk’s post about India not having permanent UNSC seat

The US has said the United Nations in general, including its Security Council, “needs reforms” in reaction to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s statement regarding India’s lack of a permanent seat at the UNSC, news agency ANI has reported.

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a press briefing on Wednesday (April 17) that the US supports such reforms “to make it reflective of the 21st-century world”, without commenting further.

Musk’s post

In January, Musk had said India not having a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was “absurd”. He had posted on X that nations with excess power did not want to relinquish it.

In the post, Musk said, “At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies. Problem is that those with excess power don’t want to give it up. India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd. Africa collectively should also have a permanent seat imo [in my opinion].”