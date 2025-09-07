NDA holds 2-day workshop for VP polls, PM Modi seen sitting in last row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 7) grabbed eyeballs at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) workshop for the Vice-Presidential election at the GMC Balayogi auditorium in Delhi by sitting in the last row with other party workers. The election is scheduled for September 9.

Party leaders lauded him and highlighted the camaraderie within the party. MP and actor Ravi Kishan shared a photo on X with Modi in the background, calling it a reflection of BJP’s culture. “The Prime Minister sitting in the last row at the NDA MPs workshop is the strength of the BJP. Here, every individual is a worker (karyakarta) of the organisation,” he wrote.

Also Read: AIMIM to support Opposition candidate Sudershan Reddy in V-P election

MPs felicitate Modi for GST reforms

On Sunday, the first day of the workshop, NDA MPs focused on two prominent themes — ‘Towards a Developed India by 2027’ and the ‘effective use of social media by MPs’. They also discussed the upcoming parliamentary session, procedures, subordinate legislation, and time management inside the House.