NDA holds 2-day workshop for VP polls, PM Modi seen sitting in last row
PM Modi's gesture at the GMC Balayogi auditorium was hailed by party members on social media as an example of BJP's culture
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 7) grabbed eyeballs at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) workshop for the Vice-Presidential election at the GMC Balayogi auditorium in Delhi by sitting in the last row with other party workers. The election is scheduled for September 9.
Party leaders lauded him and highlighted the camaraderie within the party. MP and actor Ravi Kishan shared a photo on X with Modi in the background, calling it a reflection of BJP’s culture. “The Prime Minister sitting in the last row at the NDA MPs workshop is the strength of the BJP. Here, every individual is a worker (karyakarta) of the organisation,” he wrote.
MPs felicitate Modi for GST reforms
On Sunday, the first day of the workshop, NDA MPs focused on two prominent themes — ‘Towards a Developed India by 2027’ and the ‘effective use of social media by MPs’. They also discussed the upcoming parliamentary session, procedures, subordinate legislation, and time management inside the House.
The second day of the workshop will focus on training MPs for the election.
After the inauguration, BJP MPs felicitated Modi for the GST reforms, which merged multiple taxes into two main slabs.
Vice Presidential election
On July 21, Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post of Vice President due to health issues. NDA has nominated BJP senior leader and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, while the Opposition INDIA bloc has fielded retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy.
Radhakrishnan served two terms as MP from the Coimbatore constituency of Tamil Nadu during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure and later became Tamil Nadu BJP president. He is currently the Governor of Maharashtra.
Reddy, on the other hand, was a Supreme Court judge known for his commitment to social empowerment. He retired in July 2011. He had criticised the then Union government for its “slackness” in investigating black money cases and declared the Chhattisgarh government’s Salwa Judum militia unconstitutional. Salwa Judum was a civilian force mobilised to counter Naxalites in the state.