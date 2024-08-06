NDA partners miffed with BJP over ‘unilateral decision’ on Wakf Act changes

A few “unilateral” decisions taken recently by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are making some of its partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) jittery, and they feel there should be greater communication between the members of the ruling alliance.

Although it is clear that there is no threat to the NDA, the partners feel that they should collectively make decisions and that the Union government's decisions should be more considerate towards the alliance members.

Allies clueless about amendments

Even as the Union government is contemplating if it should bring the amendments to The Wakf Act in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha in the ongoing Parliament session, NDA partners have complained that they have neither seen nor heard of the proposed amendments the Union government is planning to move in the Parliament.

“The Union government has not sent us any proposal, so we have not seen what amendments are being proposed by it. We will be in a better position to comment once we are able to see the Bill and the amendments. The final decision will be taken by the parliamentary party after discussing it with our leader, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar,” Neeraj Kumar, senior legislator of JDU and national spokesperson, told The Federal.

Nitish’s concern

The decision of the Union government to amend The Wakf Act has made most of the NDA partners concerned because all of them are dependent on Muslim votes in the elections. Nitish Kumar has a particular reason to worry because Bihar will go to Assembly polls in about 15 months. The votes of the minority community are crucial for the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), which has enjoyed the support of the minority community for long.

“As far as Bihar is concerned, we are a model state. The Bihar government is spending Rs 100 crore to build schools, wedding halls, and several other buildings specifically for the minority community. We are also working with the Sunni Wakf Board and Shia Wakf Board to register all the land and other property with them. We hope the Union government will take a more considerate view on the issue,” said Neeraj.

Double trouble

While the NDA partners are concerned that the details of the amendments the Union government is planning to move in Parliament have not been discussed with the alliance partners, some of the members feel that the BJP’s decisions will create problems for the smaller parties.

“We are completely unaware of what changes the Union government is planning to make in The Wakf Act. While it is correct that the misuse of power happens in Wakf Boards, the absence of a discussion by the government on the issue with NDA partners is not a good sign. The Wakf Boards work for the development of people and run a lot of charity works and schools. The government should not make drastic changes,” Dr Mirajuddin Ahmed, national general secretary of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), told The Federal.

RLD’s UP worry

Members of the NDA partners in Uttar Pradesh are also concerned about the recent decision of the state government to make it mandatory for shop owners to display their names along the routes for the Kanwar yatra. Senior leaders of the RLD have raised the issue both with the state BJP leaders and at the national level, urging the BJP leaders to ask the state government not to make such decisions.

“It was a foolish decision and the government should not have taken it. If we look at the recent decisions, including changes in the Wakf Board and displaying names of shop owners, these are not good signs, and there is a need for the government to address the concerns of it partners,” Ahmed added.

Where is the Bill?

Most NDA partners question why the Union government has not shared the Bill or the amendments with the NDA partners and suggest that the Union government should take the suggestions of its alliance partners into consideration before making any such move.

“Where is the Bill? What are the amendments? We are completely unaware of these changes that are being proposed by the Union government. Sometimes, it is being said that the Bill will be presented in Lok Sabha and then it is said that the Bill will be first presented in Rajya Sabha. But the real issue is why is the government not sharing the Bill?” remarked AK Bajpai, national spokesperson of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

On quota within quota

The NDA partners are also concerned that the Union government is not appealing against the recent verdict of Supreme Court allowing sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes. NDA partners believe that the Union government should have acted against the judgement.

“It is the wisdom of the government to appeal against the judgement. Since the Union government is not doing so, we, as a political party, are going to appeal against it. We do not agree to the judgement, and any move for sub-categorisation is a political decision that should be taken by the government after detailed discussions,” Bajpai further said.