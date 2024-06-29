NDA, Opposition may break Parliament logjam, discuss President’s speech

The bitter political tussle between the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress-led Opposition INDIA bloc has shifted from the electoral arena to the Parliament as both the sides are blaming each other for disruptions.

The face-off has affected the proceedings of the Parliament over the past few days, though now it seems that the Union government and the Opposition parties have agreed to a discussion in the Parliament on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint session in the last three days of the ongoing session.

“We are confident that discussion in the Parliament will resume and both sides will actively take part in it. The focus of the debate will be on the President’s speech because that is more important. Both the sides have agreed on this point,” a senior BJP leader in the know of the development told The Federal.

Senior BJP leaders suggested that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held deliberations with the Congress and all top Opposition leaders to ensure smooth functioning of the Parliament. The BJP has also reached out to the Opposition for an agreement on initiating the debate on the President’s address in the Parliament.



No separate debate on NEET

Though the Union government has not agreed to a separate debate on NEET exam and paper leak, it has suggested that the Opposition may use the ongoing debate and raise the issue as a part of it.

The BJP leaders, who are negotiating on behalf of the Union government, said that a separate debate on NEET may take place at a later stage, and the Union government and the Opposition parties must come together to finish the debate on the President’s address.

Senior BJP leaders contended that the next three days of the Parliament session are of utmost importance because it will be the first time Rahul Gandhi will speak in the Lok Sabha as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and it will also be the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the statement of the LoP in the newly constituted Lok Sabha.

“We are very clear that a separate debate on NEET cannot happen. It is extremely important for both the government and the Opposition to first discuss the President’s address. If the Opposition chooses not to let the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha function then neither the government will be able to respond nor will the Opposition be able to put forth their points against the government. It is the job of the Opposition to make the government respond to their questions. If there is no debate then it will only help the Union government because there will be no explanation on the issues raised by the Opposition,” said the BJP leader quoted above.

'Blame game to benefit govt'

The BJP leaders have put forth an argument before the Opposition leaders that a blame game between the BJP and the Congress is only likely to benefit the Union government as it will strengthen the BJP’s argument that the Opposition, especially the Congress, is not allowing the Parliament to function.

“It is advantage BJP if the Opposition does not let both the Houses function. The Union government will get an opportunity to blame the Opposition for disruptions. Even the Opposition leaders agree that discussion on the Motion of Thanks should be priority in Parliament for now,” the BJP leader added.

Political analysts believe while the Opposition should allow discussion on President’s address, it should also demand from the Union government to hold a separate discussion on the issue of NEET and paper leaks.

“The Opposition MPs have a good strength now and it is the first time in the last 10 years that the Opposition is in a position to assert itself in both Houses of the Parliament. The Opposition parties must ensure that the Union government agrees to a separate discussion on NEET and if need be the session can be extended by a day for the same,” Abhay Kumar Dubey, professor at Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), told The Federal.