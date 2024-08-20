NDA ally LJP thanks Modi after Centre axes UPSC move on lateral entry

Union minister Chirag Pawan on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking the UPSC to withdraw its advertisement for lateral entry into the bureaucracy.

"I am happy that Modiji understood the concerns of SC/ST and backward people. My party LJP (Ram Vilas) and I thank PM Modi," the minister posted on X.

The Centre requested the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to withdraw its advertisement following criticism from the opposition and pressure from Paswan, an ally.

UPSC on lateral entry

Last week, the UPSC called for "talented and motivated Indian nationals" for lateral recruitment to various senior positions within the Union government.

These positions included joint secretary, director and deputy secretary in 24 ministries, with a total of 45 posts up for grabs.

But Paswan underlined that no appointments in the government should be done ignoring the concept of reservation.

Opposition attacks move

The lateral entry move was denounced by the Congress, which called it a ploy to snatch jobs from disadvantaged classes and give it to cadres of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP's ideological mentor.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party also made similar allegations.