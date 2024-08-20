The Federal
NDA ally LJP thanks Modi after Centre axes UPSC move on lateral entry
x
Union minister Chirag Pawan thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre tells UPSC to take back its advertisement seeking lateral entry into the bureaucracy. PTI photo

NDA ally LJP thanks Modi after Centre axes UPSC move on lateral entry

The Centre tells Union Public Service Commission to withdraw its advertisement following criticism from the Opposition and pressure from L;JP, an NDA ally

The Federal
20 Aug 2024 10:45 AM GMT

Union minister Chirag Pawan on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking the UPSC to withdraw its advertisement for lateral entry into the bureaucracy.

"I am happy that Modiji understood the concerns of SC/ST and backward people. My party LJP (Ram Vilas) and I thank PM Modi," the minister posted on X.

The Centre requested the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to withdraw its advertisement following criticism from the opposition and pressure from Paswan, an ally.

UPSC on lateral entry

Last week, the UPSC called for "talented and motivated Indian nationals" for lateral recruitment to various senior positions within the Union government.

These positions included joint secretary, director and deputy secretary in 24 ministries, with a total of 45 posts up for grabs.

But Paswan underlined that no appointments in the government should be done ignoring the concept of reservation.

Opposition attacks move

The lateral entry move was denounced by the Congress, which called it a ploy to snatch jobs from disadvantaged classes and give it to cadres of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP's ideological mentor.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party also made similar allegations.
Chirag PaswanNarendra Modi
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick