What NDA allies TDP, JD(U) and Sena (Shinde) want when the new govt is formed

As the National Democratic Alliance-led alliance races to form the government at the Centre, the BJP's allies have reportedly set their sights on 10-12 ministries. In the 2024 election, the BJP fell short of achieving a majority in Parliament and is forced to keep its allies happy to enable it to form the government.

Here is what BJP's allies are allegedly demanding in the new government to be headed by Narendra Modi:

TDP

Most reports say that the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP is angling for the Speaker’s post and 3-4 berths in the Union cabinet. Earlier, the TDP had the posts of civil aviation and minister of state IT until the party exited the NDA government in 2018. According to reports, the TDP may want the key MoS finance, besides two to three other ministries, which helps in the development of Andhra Pradesh.

However, the buzz is that tension is cropping up over the TDP’s alleged demand for the NDA convener's post. A senior BJP leader speaking to a national newspaper said the TDP has to stick to one demand: They should ask either for the LS Speaker or the NDA convener's post.

The BJP leadership is probably considering the demands of both JD(U) and TDP for special economic packages for Bihar and AP as well. But, it is not so keen to part with post of the NDA convener or LS Speaker.

Another key issue is the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. It is a sensitive topic for Naidu as he had walked out of the NDA in 2018 over the issue. The TDP is also pitching for help in Amravati's development as the state capital, a project close to Naidu’s heart.

JD(U)

The JD(U) is reportedly lobbying for key ministries, including railways, agriculture, industries, Jal Shakti, fertilizers, and 2 MoS posts. A special status for Bihar is a key demand and so is the demand to conduct a nationwide caste census poll. In short, they want three cabinet berths plus an MoS berth this time as well. Lallan Singh as a minister is being speculated as well.

Media reports suggested that the party is also keen on the post of vice-chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is eyeing the agriculture portfolio in the new NDA government. Besides speculation is rife that he may be made the agriculture minister though the JD(U) is also keen on this post.

"Our party's interest is in the Agriculture department. Our fight since the beginning has been towards doing good for the farming community," Kumaraswamy told reporters in Delhi.

Chirag Paswan, too, throws hat in the ring

Chirag Paswan of the LJP is expected to become a full-time minister like his father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, as the party has won all five seats it contested.

Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, with seven seats, could be given one berth in the Union Cabinet and an MoS post. The names of Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde and Shrirang Barne are doing the rounds. There is also buzz about Jana Sena getting a berth, along with the JD-S.

BJP draws the line

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the BJP leadership has drawn the line and unlikely to part with these six key ministries with NDA partners. These ministries are the railways, home, finance, defence, law and Information Technology.

The BJP has also further increased its ally support. Seven independents and 3 from smaller parties have come forward to support the BJP. With 10 more MPs, the NDA has the backing of 303 MPs now.

More clarity on the portfolios is expected at the NDA parliamentary party meet on June 7.