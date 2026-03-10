NCERT issues ‘unconditional apology’ for chapter on judicial corruption

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued an “unconditional and unqualified apology” for publishing a Class 8 social science chapter that referred to judicial corruption, a day before the Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear a suo motu contempt case on the issue.

The apology follows the court’s strong remarks during a previous hearing in which it took serious note of the contents of the chapter and questioned the accountability of those responsible for its inclusion in the textbook.

Court’s strong objections

On February 26, the apex court issued show-cause notices to the NCERT Director and the Secretary of the School Education Department asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them. The court also directed that the circulation of the textbook be stopped and that its soft copies be removed from all platforms.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed dissatisfaction with an earlier statement from NCERT that had merely expressed regret over the publication of the chapter. The CJI observed that the response was inadequate and said that “heads must roll” for the lapse. He also directed the government to submit the names of officials involved in preparing the chapter.

Book withdrawn, unconditional apology

In a press release dated March 10, NCERT said it had recently published a social science textbook titled “Exploring Society: India and Beyond” for Grade 8 (Part II), which contained Chapter IV titled “The Role of Judiciary in our Society”.

“The Director and Members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said Chapter IV,” the statement said.

NCERT added that the entire book has been withdrawn and is no longer available.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up the suo motu case on Wednesday (March 11), when it is expected to review the developments following the apology and the withdrawal of the textbook.