Trump aide calls Ukraine ‘Modi’s war’, Democrats say ‘this isn’t about Ukraine’

White House adviser and senior Donald Trump aide Peter Navarro claimed that the Ukraine conflict was effectively “Modi’s war,” accusing India of financing Russia’s offensive through discounted crude purchases.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Navarro asserted that India could immediately receive a 25 per cent cut in US tariffs if it stopped importing Russian oil.

Also Read: PM Modi rejected four calls from Trump: Report

Ukraine conflict is 'Modi's war'

His comments came just hours after Trump’s steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods came into force. Navarro launched a blistering attack on New Delhi, branding the Russia-Ukraine war as "Modi's war".

Navarro argued that the route to peace in Ukraine "runs, in part, through New Delhi". "I mean, it is essentially Modi's war because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi," he said.

He accused India of “bankrolling Moscow’s war machine,” saying, "By purchasing Russian oil at a discount, Russia uses the money it gets to fund its war machine to kill more Ukrainians."

Last week, Navarro had accused India of "refinery profiteering," describing it as a "laundromat" for Russian oil.

"India uses the money that they get from us when they sell us stuff to buy Russian oil, which is then processed by refiners, and they make a bunch of money there. But then the Russians use the money to build more arms and kill Ukrainians, and so American taxpayers have to provide more aid, military style, to the Ukrainians. So that's insane," he added.

Also Read: After tariff blow, Trump plans big H-1B visa changes: 'Time to hire American

'They are not your friends'

Navarro's latest remarks came as US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods took effect on Wednesday (August 27), a move the White House described as a penalty for India’s continued energy trade with Russia.

Trump had initially announced 25 per cent "reciprocal tariffs" on Indian goods but later doubled the figure to 50 per cent, calling it a penalty for New Delhi's continued oil imports from Russia.

"India can get 25 per cent off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and help in defeating the war machine. Instead of siding with democracies, you are getting in bed with authoritarians. You have been in a quiet war with China for decades. China invaded Aksai Chin and all your territory. They are not your friends. And Russia? Come on!" Navarro further said.

As Washington-Delhi ties deteriorate, India has been seeking to recalibrate its relationship with Beijing while strengthening its partnership with Russia.

Also Read: Trump’s 50 pc tariff on Indian goods takes effect as US doubles import duties

US accuses India of funding Moscow

When asked whether Washington was engaged in talks with India and if there was scope to ease the tariffs, the White House adviser expressed frustration with New Delhi’s stance.

"I'm puzzled. Because Modi is a great leader. This is a matured democracy with matured people running it. What's troubling to me is that the Indians are so arrogant about this. They say, 'Oh, we don’t have higher tariffs. Oh, it’s our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want," Navarro said as quoted by Bloomberg.

He claimed that India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil was directly fuelling Moscow’s military campaign, while draining US taxpayers through Kyiv’s mounting demands for aid. He argued that the costs were rippling across the US economy, with Washington bearing the burden of arming and funding Ukraine.

"Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing," Navarro said. "Consumers, businesses, workers - they lose jobs, factories, income, and higher wages. And then taxpayers lose because we've got to fund Modi's war."

Also Read: Pall of gloom descends on India as Trump penalty inches in

Democrats condemn Trump's tariffs on India

Meanwhile, Democrats on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee criticised President Donald Trump for unfairly targeting India with steep 50 per cent tariffs, while China, one of the biggest importers of Russian oil, faces no such penalties.

“Instead of sanctioning China or others buying larger volumes of Russian oil, Trump is unfairly singling out India, hurting Americans and sabotaging the US-India partnership,” the panel said in a statement on X.

The lawmakers contended that the move undermines the very cause it claims to serve, pressuring Russia over its war in Ukraine. “It almost seems as if this isn’t about Ukraine at all,” the committee added.

While India faced the harshest tariff hike, other nations such as China and Turkey were subjected to significantly lower levies, 30 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.