Nationwide SIR: EC to hold CEOs conference on September 10

The Election Commission (EC) will hold the Chief Electoral Officers’ (CEO) conference in New Delhi on September 10 to discuss conducting nationwide special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

All Chief Electoral Officers of states and Union Territories have been asked to make presentations at the conference on their preparedness for SIR, reports said.

Nationwide SIR likely from Jan 1

According to a report in Indian Express, the EC is likely to start the SIR for the country with the qualifying date of January 1, 2026.

The EC’s order issued on June 24, said it is holding SIR in Bihar as per the guidelines and schedule specified by the Commission.

“The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise, no ineligible voter is included in the electoral rolls and also to introduce complete transparency in the process of addition or deletion of electors in the electoral rolls. The last intensive revision for Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003,” the EC said.

The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducted a house-to-house survey for verification during the process of this intensive revision.

SIR in Bihar has come under heavy criticism from the Opposition parties, including the Congress, accusing the EC of aiding the BJP and the exercise being a “clear conspiracy to disenfranchise Bihar voters”. The issue was raised in Parliament during the recent monsoon session.

Bengal prepares for EC meeting

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the crucial meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal is set to hold internal discussions with officials concerned on the state's electoral preparedness on Saturday and Monday, a report in PTI said, citing a source in the poll panel.

The Election Commission of India has "shown interest in replicating" Bihar's SIR in other states, and the proactive steps are being viewed as "introductions to electoral readiness", the source said.

"The execution of the special intensive revision (SIR) in Bihar has garnered nationwide attention, with other states reportedly looking to learn from its approach.

"Ahead of the Delhi meeting, the CEO's office is organising two rounds of consultations focused on the SIR and electoral preparedness. The first of these meetings will be an internal review on Saturday and then a comprehensive statewide assessment on Monday," the source added.