National Sports Governance Bill: Centre to have control over international participation of Indian teams

The Centre will be authorised to impose “reasonable restrictions” on the participation of Indian sports teams and individual sportspersons in international events under "extraordinary circumstances", given “national interest” as per the National Sports Governance Bill tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (July 23).

"The Central Government may, by an order, impose reasonable restrictions on the participation of any national team of a concerned sport in international sports competitions or participation of any individual in the activities of the national sports, under extraordinary circumstances and in the national interest," stated the bill.

Mentioned under the clause on "Power to issue directions and impose restrictions in national interest," the Bill seeks to address a grey area on international participation of Indian sports teams and sportspersons that crops up when it comes to events where Pakistan is also taking part.

No bilateral events with Pak

The Centre, for several years, has made it clear that there would be no bar on participation if it is a multi-lateral event, but clarified that bilateral events are “out of question”, reported PTI. This has been the Centre’s stand on the issue since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

The report quotes a source in the Sports Ministry saying that the Bill was an “important step” by the Centre to have authority on such decisions. “Whenever national interest is involved, it's the government which faces the questions, and it is only fair that it has the final say," said the source as quoted by PTI.

Compliance with the Olympic Charter

India has also cleared the decks for Pakistan's entry to the country for international events like hockey's Asia Cup next month and the junior shooting World Cup later this year to remain compliant with the Olympic Charter.

Compliance with the Charter is a must to land hosting rights of big events, and India is gunning for the 2036 Olympic Games.

The Centre will also have the final say on the relaxation of the clauses of the Act, including the cap on the number of Executive Committee members in national sports bodies, currently capped at 15.

International statutes to get primacy

The sports ministry has assured that in case the international statutes differ from the provisions of the bill, the former will "take primacy". However, the final call on this will also be in the hands of the government after due consultation with the National Sports Board, which will have powers to recognise or de-recognise national federations.

"...the Central Government may, after consulting the Board and the concerned International Sports Body as may be deemed necessary, issue a clarificatory notification in this regard," the bill states.