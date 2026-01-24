National Girl Child Day highlights rights, education and empowerment of girls

National Girl Child Day is observed annually in India on January 24 to draw attention to the rights, education, health, nutrition, and overall well-being of girls.

Launched in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), the day serves as a platform to raise awareness about gender discrimination, promote equal opportunities, and create an environment in which girls can grow into empowered citizens.

Key areas of focus

National Girl Child Day also provides an opportunity to highlight the persistent inequalities faced by girls, including gender bias, female foeticide, concerns over the child sex ratio, child marriage, and barriers to education and healthcare.

It further underscores the need to transform societal attitudes to recognise and respect girls as equals, thereby supporting their holistic development. The day highlights the vital role girls play in shaping a more equitable and prosperous future for the nation.

Key focus areas include improving access to education, skill development, digital inclusion, participation in STEM fields, mental health support, protection from violence, and opportunities for leadership.

Govt schemes for girl children

The Government of India has introduced a range of initiatives aimed at protecting, educating, and empowering the girl child, many of which are brought together under Mission Shakti, an umbrella programme focused on safety, security, and empowerment.

Government schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao have contributed significantly to raising awareness about the importance of educating and empowering girls while discouraging discriminatory practices.

In addition, several government scholarship programmes seek to promote girls’ education, reduce dropout rates, and support meritorious female students across secondary, higher, and technical education levels.

Call for gender equality

National Girl Child Day 2026 serves as a reminder of the importance of empowering girls and fostering an environment of equality and opportunity.

Through a range of initiatives supported by community participation, NGOs, schools, and Anganwadis, measurable progress has been made in improving girls’ survival, education, and empowerment.

Through sustained awareness campaigns, policy implementation, and community engagement, India continues to build momentum towards gender equity and more inclusive societal attitudes.