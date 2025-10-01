Congress slams Modi's silence on atrocities in Gaza

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent announcement on welcoming American President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict received severe criticism from Opposition leaders.

Congress leaders noted Modi's prolonged silence on the "horrific atrocities" in Gaza and called it "moral cowardice" and "total betrayal" of all that India has stood for.

The sharp criticism came a day after Modi welcomed Trump's new 20-point plan for Gaza and praised the latter for his "effort to end conflict" in Gaza.

Also Read: Israel’s strikes on Gaza hospital kill journos, rescuers; Netanyahu calls it ‘mishap’

Congress slammed Modi

On October 1, in a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote, "To appease his good friend President Trump and in solidarity with his other good friend, Bibi Netanyahu, Prime Minister Modi welcomed President Trump's new 20-point plan for Gaza. But fundamental and disturbing questions on the plan remain."

"Where are the people of Gaza themselves in the system of governance proposed? Where is the roadmap for a full-fledged Palestinian state to come into being?" the Congress leader asked.

He also asked how much longer the US and Israel will continue to ignore Palestinian statehood, which has already been recognised by 157 member-countries of the UN, with India having led the way in November 1988.

"Where is the accountability for the genocide that has been carried out in Gaza over the past twenty months?" he wrote, adding that, "the PM maintained a complete silence on the horrific atrocities that have led to the killing of tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza. It was extreme moral cowardice and a total betrayal of all India has stood for".

To appease his good friend President Trump and in solidarity with his other good friend Bibi Netanyahu, Prime Minister Modi has welcomed President Trump's new 20-point plan for Gaza. But fundamental and disturbing questions on the plan remain.



1. Where are the people of Gaza… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 1, 2025

Also Read: Modi govt's response on Palestine abdication of humanity, morality: Sonia Gandhi

Modi maintained complete silence

The Congress has repeatedly questioned the silence of the Modi government on "atrocities" in Gaza.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) last week also expressed "profound distress" over the ongoing "genocide" of innocent civilians in Gaza.

"India has always been a beacon of moral conscience and the champion of the post-colonial world; it has now shamefully been reduced to a silent spectator. Our foreign policy now acquired a moral taint," the CWC resolution said.

Also Read: Palestinian flag hoisted in London a day after UK recognises state

Modi welcomed Trump's plan

Modi on Tuesday (September 30) welcomed Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict, saying that it provides a viable path to long-term peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as the larger West Asian region.

In an X post, after Trump announced the plan in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi expressed hope that "all concerned would come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace."

On September 29, Trump and Netanyahu said that they agreed on a plan to end the war in Gaza, but it is unclear whether Hamas would accept the terms.

Trump laid out the 20-point plan to end the Israel-Hamas war and establish a temporary governing board in the war-battered Palestinian territory, which would be headed by Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

(With inputs from agency)