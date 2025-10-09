Modi, Starmer hail India-UK ties; sign new deals to boost bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, on Thursday (October 9) reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade and strategic cooperation between India and the United Kingdom.

The two leaders signed a series of new agreements in Mumbai aimed at deepening economic ties, expanding education partnerships, and boosting defence and maritime collaboration.

'New energy' in bilateral ties

They addressed a joint press conference at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai, where Starmer arrived a day earlier for talks on trade and business with 125 of the UK’s leading industry figures.

"I welcome Prime Minister Starmer on his first visit to India here in Mumbai," Modi said, adding that under Starmer’s leadership, there had been "significant progress in India-UK ties."

Modi said there was “new energy” in the bilateral relationship and highlighted the landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July. "This year in July, we agreed on a Free Trade Agreement between our two nations, paving the way for a new trade chapter," he noted.

'Natural partners' in uncertain times

Modi described India and the United Kingdom as "natural partners", calling the deepening partnership "an example of stability in an uncertain world."

Education received a particular boost, with Modi confirming that nine UK universities will establish campuses in India. "GIFT City will host campuses of three UK universities," he said.

The prime minister also reaffirmed shared defence and maritime ambitions, stating, "We are fully committed to enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."

Partnering in India’s growth journey

Beginning his speech with a greeting in Hindi, Starmer said the UK wanted to be a partner in India’s growth story.

"Namaskar doston… I want to congratulate the prime minister on his leadership, aiming to make India the world’s third-largest economy by 2028. Your vision of Viksit Bharat, to make India a developed nation by 2047, is truly inspiring," Starmer said.

He added, "Everything I have seen since arriving here is absolute proof that India is on track to succeed in that vision. We want to be partners on that journey."

Starmer noted the significance of holding the meeting in Mumbai, calling it "India’s economic and financial capital" and describing India’s growth story as "remarkable."

Largest trade delegation in a decade

Accompanied by a high-profile delegation of around 100 entrepreneurs, cultural representatives, and university vice-chancellors, Starmer arrived in Mumbai for a two-day visit focused on the recently signed trade deal and a technology security initiative announced earlier this year.

Calling the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July between the two countries "really important," Starmer said, "It’s the biggest deal we’ve struck since leaving the European Union, and I think it’s also the biggest deal that India has ever signed, so it’s hugely important."

The UK leader said he was "delighted to make this visit just a few months after signing the FTA between India and the UK in Prime Minister Modi’s presence."

He also underscored the scale of his delegation, adding, "The UK’s largest trade delegation in a decade has travelled to India with me on my first official visit."