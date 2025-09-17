PM Modi’s birthday: Trump wishes ‘friend’, BJP ready with Sewa Pakhwada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 on Wednesday (September 17). The day before, he received a call from US President Donald Trump, who said he had a “wonderful” phone call with Modi, during which he extended birthday greetings to his “friend” and thanked him for his support on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

The call is being seen as a significant gesture as part of the US’s efforts to reset ties with India amid strain over tariff issues.

“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT,” Trump posted on Truth Social, signing off with his initials to underline the personal tone of the message.

In a post on X, Modi thanked Trump for his call and warm greetings on his 75th birthday. “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday,” the prime minister said.

“Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” he added.

This was the first phone call between Trump and Modi since they spoke over the phone in June around the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

To mark Modi’s birthday, BJP states have lined up a series of projects and unveiling of development initiatives, as part of the “Sewa Pakhwada” the ruling party is observing between September 17 and October 2, which is Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

