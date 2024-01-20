NAM Summit: Jaishankar meets Wickremesinghe in Uganda, discusses bilateral relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (January 20) called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and discussed bilateral relations.

Jaishankar is in the Ugandan capital city of Kampala to attend a two-day summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) which began on Friday.

India-Lanka ties

"Pleased to call on Sri Lankan President ... on the sidelines of the NAM Summit," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Appreciate his continued guidance for the advancement of our bilateral initiatives. India’s commitment is reflected in our Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policy," he said.

Sri Lankan media reports earlier said that Jaishankar and Wickremesinghe may also discuss the strained ties between India and The Maldives.

SAGAR

The Neighbourhood First policy guides India’s approach towards the management of relations with countries in its immediate neighbourhood.

The Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) is India's policy or doctrine of maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

Uganda, others

Earlier, Jaishankar met his Ugandan counterpart Gen JeJe Odongo.

"Noted the progress in our bilateral cooperation since my April 2023 visit. Direct flights, training and exchanges and commencement of the NFSU campus are among notable developments," the minister said on X.

Jaishankar on Friday held meetings with his counterparts from Bahrain, Serbia, Bolivia, Azerbaijan and Venezuela during which he discussed bilateral ties besides regional and global issues.