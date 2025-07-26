NALSA launches scheme for legal aid to soldiers' families

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) on Saturday (July 26) launched the NALSA Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025 under which it will provide legal assistance to the families of Indian soldiers in a bid to relieve them from domestic legal problems while they are deployed in rough terrains and remote areas of the country.

The NALSA scheme was launched at a conference in Srinagar by Justice Surya Kant, Executive Chairman of NALSA. The conference was also attended by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

According to an NDTV report, the idea for the NALSA Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025 originated following Operation Sindoor. The report further stated that the sacrifices made by the Indian military during the conflict with Pakistan deeply moved Justice Surya Kant, and he started looking for ways in which the judiciary and the legal fraternity could play a positive role in the well-being of the armed forces personnel.

Ensure legal representation of soldiers

The scheme aims to address the issue of soldiers deployed in the far-flung areas of the country who struggle or are unable to attend to the legal cases, such as those regarding family property and land disputes. This assumes significance especially for military personnel who are deployed far from their homes and have no leaves to attend court proceedings.

In such circumstances, NALSA will intervene to ensure that such soldiers are properly represented in courts. The NALSA Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025 will also cover personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Legal service clinics

“Under the NALSA scheme, legal service clinics will be set up in Sainik Welfare Boards across all states,” Kuldeep Sharma, Secretary and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of District Legal Services Authority, was quoted by PTI as saying.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, free legal services will be provided to both serving and retired soldiers through these clinics.

The report further stated that the clinics will have a panel of lawyers and para-legal volunteers of the legal services authority will also be utilised.