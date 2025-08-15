Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passes away at 80

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan died on Friday (August 15) while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official said. He was 80.

Ganesan was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few days and he died on Friday night, the Kohima Raj Bhavan PRO said.

On August 8, Ganesan had collapsed at his home in Chennai and sustained a head injury, sources said.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU to undergo intensive monitoring and treatment.

Ganesan was appointed the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023 and he assumed office on February 20 that year.

Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji. He will be remembered as a devout nationalist, who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts… pic.twitter.com/E1VXtsKul3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late Governor, remembering him as a dedicated nationalist who worked to expand the BJP in Tamil Nadu and was passionate about Tamil culture.

(With Agency inputs)