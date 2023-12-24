Nadda meets Brij Bhushan as BJP rushes to control fallout of wrestlers’ stir

BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday (December 24) called for a meeting with party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to address the crisis sparked by a resurgence of protest by prominent wrestlers, after individuals associated with Singh assumed control of the Wrestling Federation of India.

It was only after the nudge from the party leadership that Singh, who has long run the WFI like a pocket borough, announced that he no longer has anything to do with the Federation, sources said.



"I am now retired. I have a lot of other work. I have to oversee elections (Lok Sabha) too," Singh, an eastern UP strongman, told reporters after the meeting with Nadda following the announcement of the suspension of WFI by the Sports Ministry for alleged violation of procedures.

Asked what transpired in the meeting, Singh merely said that Nadda is his leader and claimed that there was no conversation between them on the wrestling row.

The five-term Lok Sabha MP, who is generally combative with a visible swagger, on Sunday appeared self-restraint in his replies to questions on the wrestling issue, maintaining that he is done with the field.

Asked if he will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Kaisarganj again, he said it will be his priority but the decision belongs to the party.

His boast about having "dabdaba" (domination) which he had asserted will continue after his confidant Sanjay Singh won the WFI president polls was also gone and some posters carrying the statement were brought down.

"I realised that some of these posters smacked of arrogance," Singh conceded.

With some of the best-known wrestlers, almost all of them from Haryana and belonging to the Jat community, leading the protest against his sway in the WFI, the BJP is wary of opposition from the farming community, which is concentrated in Haryana, western UP and Rajasthan, in the election period.

Wrestlers like Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan and the case is being heard in the Delhi High Court. The former WFI chief has denied the allegations against him and claimed that he was being targeted under a conspiracy by Congress leaders.

Singh's brusque manners are seen by many in the party as an avoidable cause of confrontation, and his announcement may help calm the waters, party sources said.

The Thakur leader from eastern Uttar Pradesh is, however, an influential figure in several constituencies and enjoys considerable support.

The Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the WFI till further orders after the newly-elected body made a "hasty announcement" of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.

The ministry also said the new body was working under the "complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers", which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code. It later asked the Indian Olympic Association to form a temporary panel to run the Federation.

Opposition slams BJP

Opposition leaders, however, said the government's decision was not enough to give justice to protesting wrestlers and questioned why a loyalist of the former WFI president was allowed to contest the election to the sports body in the first place.

“By suspending the committee if BJP-led ministry thinks they are absolving themselves from not helping the women wrestlers, they are mistaken,” Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said on X.

He said the ministry’s actions were a “farce”.

“Medal surrendered by Shakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia has mounted pressure on the Sports Ministry to suspend the recently held WFI election, its welcome but justice has not meted out to the victims,” Congress leader Udit Raj said in a post on X.

Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan questioned Sanjay Singh’s election when he was commonly known to be the “right-hand man” of the former WFI chief, against whom wrestlers made complaints of sexual harassment.

“All the players who made the complaint of sexual harassment knew he is Brij Bhushan Singh’s right-hand man. Was the government sleeping?” Ranjan said.

“We can say this is the height of autocracy and an extreme insult to the sportspersons. Our players get medals for us and we can’t even ensure their safety,” she said.

Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand alleged the BJP is trying to divert attention from the outrage that was caused by the election of Brij Bhushan’s loyalists.

“The issue is still there as the BJP is merely diverting people’s attention by suspending the WFI body when there is outrage among the women and athletes,” he said.

BRS leader K Kavitha, meanwhile, welcomed the decision. “I welcome the Union Government’s decision of suspending the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) newly elected body,” she said in a post on X.

“Our wrestlers have brought pride to us, many women could dream of representing India on the global stage. They deserve a fair and transparent system. May this decision pave the way for a stronger future for Indian wrestling,” she said.

WFI to seek revocation of suspension

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will seek revocation of its suspension by explaining to the government that it has not flouted any rules while taking decisions and if the issue is not resolved, it may explore legal options, its President Sanjay Singh told PTI.

The Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the newly-elected WFI for not following due procedure while announcing the dates for the U15 and U20 National Championships in Gonda, UP.

"We are seeking time from the sports minister and request that the suspension be lifted. If the issue is not resolved through dialogue, we could explore legal options," Sanjay Singh told PTI.

"We will explain that we have followed rules in taking decisions. We will present the proofs. Whatever decisions were taken, were taken by consensus. It was not my personal decision; 24 state associations had given affidavits and we have got e-mails, we have everything in writing," the sports administrator added.

Wrestlers welcome WFI suspension

Meanwhile, Sakshi Malik, one of the prominent faces of the agitation against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, welcomed the WFI's suspension.

"It is the first step towards something good happening. I hope the government understands more for what cause we were fighting," said Sakshi Malik.

"If a woman federation president is there, it will be better for the safety of women wrestlers. It was a fight for sisters and daughters of the country," she added.

Bajrang Punia, who had returned his Padma Shri medallion to the government on Friday in protest over election of Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh as WFI President, said he won't take back his award.

"Now that I have returned it, I am not going to take it back. The honour of our sisters and daughters is bigger than any award. All of you have seen what is happening," the Tokyo Games bronze medal winner told PTI.

"I will think about taking it back only after justice is delivered. The matter is in court and we are waiting for justice," he added.

(With agency inputs)