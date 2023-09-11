‘Na press conference karoonga, na karne doonga’: Cong dig at Modi over meet with Biden

The Congress party’s general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Sunday (September 10) took a dig at PM Modi on X, referring to the US President Joe Biden’s press conference in Vietnam during his brief visit to that country after his three-day visit to India for the G20 Summit.



While talking to the press, Biden spoke about respecting human rights, the role of civil society, and free press. Ramesh alleged that the US President’s team was not allowed to interact with the press or to answer questions after the bilateral meeting between Modi and Biden on Friday (September 8). “Mr Modi saying to Mr Biden – ‘Na Press Conference karoonga, na karne doonga (won’t hold a press conference, won’t let you hold one) has had no impact. Mr Biden is saying the same things in Vietnam which he said to Mr Modi’s face in India – on respecting human rights, the role of civil society and free press,” Ramesh posted on X.



The American president earlier told the media about the bilateral meeting he had had with the Indian prime minister in New Delhi. He said, “I raised the importance of respecting human rights, the vital role of civil society and a free press, and building a strong and prosperous country with Mr Modi. We got a lot of important work done.”

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh had earlier made a similar claim that the Indian authorities did not allow Biden’s team to hold a press conference despite multiple requests. "President Biden's team says despite multiple requests India has not allowed media to ask questions of him and Prime Minister Modi after their bilateral meeting. President Biden will now take questions in Vietnam on Sept 11th from the media accompanying him. Not surprising at all. This is how democracy is done Modi-style!" Ramesh posted on X earlier.



