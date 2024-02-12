My govt has given 1.5 times more jobs in 10 years than previous regime: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 12) said his government has given 1.5 times more jobs in its 10 years than the previous dispensation did in the same duration.

Handing over recruitment letters to government jobs to more than one lakh youngsters via video conference at a Rozgar Mela, Modi flayed the previous government for taking an inordinately long time to complete recruitment exercises and alleged that this bred bribery.

Transparency in government

Modi said his government had brought transparency and was working to ensure that recruitment took place in a time-bound manner.

The recruits will be joining the government in various ministries and departments.

Youngsters now believe that they all have equal opportunity and can find a place for themselves in the government system through hard work and talent, he said.

Providing jobs

The prime minister asserted that the measures taken by his government were created many employment opportunities.

With over 1.25 lakh start-ups, India was the third largest eco-system in the sector. He said youngsters were launching new firms in even smaller cities, creating lakhs of jobs.

Start-ups aplenty

The government had extended tax rebates to start-ups and announced a fund of Rs 1 lakh crore for research and innovation, Modi said.

Accusing previous governments of not paying due attention to the railways, he said the entire sector was undergoing a transformation.

"They neglected the common people's expectations," Modi said, attacking the previous governments.